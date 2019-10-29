The police on Tuesday arraigned a 23-year-old man, Temitope Hassan, who allegedly stole some musical instruments from a church valued at N443,000 in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Hassan, a bus conductor, who resides at 23, Suyebatu St., oshodi, Lagos is charged with three counts of conspiracy, burglary and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 8 at 2 a.m , at the Redeemed Christian Church of God , situated at 85, Capitol Road, Agege, Lagos.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant and his other accomplices who are now at large, broke into the church and stole one music mixer engine, one amplifier, one laptop and T.V plasma, all valued at N443,000.

The offense, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 ,311 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate S.K .Matepo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for mention.