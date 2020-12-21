A 20-year-old salesgirl, Mistutah Ajayi, on Monday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly stealing valuable items and cash worth N265,000.

Ayayi, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 11, about 8.50 pm at Shop 5, Under Bridge, Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye said the defendant, a salesgirl employed by the complainant, Adenike Abileko, stole N255,000 cash and other valuable items worth N10,000, totaling N265,000.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with a surety in like sum.

Adeyemi directed that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned until Dec.23 for further hearing. (NAN)