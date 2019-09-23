The police on Monday arraigned a security guard, Aliyu Muazu, in an Upper Area Court in Mpape, Abuja for allegedly stealing bulldozer spare parts worth N116,000 from a construction site.

The police charged Muazu, 28, who lives in Panteka area of Mpape, Abuja with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Austin told the court that the defendant was employed by the complainant to secure the site.

Austin said on Sept. 15 the complainant, Mr Akande Peter, discovered that two bulldozer batteries, a crane chain and one wire, all valued at N116, 000.

Austin said the case was reported at the Mpape Police station on Sept. 16 by Peter, who lives at no 7 Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Abuja.

He said that during police investigation the defendant could not defend the allegation.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Hassan Muhammad, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one reasonable sureties in like sum.

Muhammad ordered that the surety must live within the court jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for hearing. (NAN)