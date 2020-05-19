The Police Command in Edo, on Tuesday, arraigned a 56-year-old woman, Grace Osayande, before an Ogbeson Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin over alleged assault on police officers.

The defendant is being tried on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, threat to life, assault, obstruction and resisting arrest.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Charity Asemota, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 13, at Odia street, off Eyean quarters, Benin.

Asemota said that the defendant did conspire with others, now at large, to threaten Inspector Omohan Magdalene with cutlass.

He added that the defendant also assaulted the duo of Sgt. Sandra Atubokor and Sgt. Juliana Arebun by hitting them on the back and face respectively.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant did obstruct and resist arrest by the police officers.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516, 86, 361(1), 351(1),(3) and 145 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 48, Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against her.

The Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must be a responsible citizen.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till June 8, for further hearing. (NAN)