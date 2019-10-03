The police on Thursday arraigned a middle-aged woman, Maria Mohammed, in a Sharia Court in Minna for attempting to break into a businessman’s house.

Mohammed is charged with attempt to commit an offence, contrary to Section 120 of the Sharia Law 2014.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Cletus Ibrahim, told the court that the complainant, Adejumo Temitope, who resides in Gbeganu area, Minna reported the matter at the Kpakungu Police Station on Sept. 30.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendant was caught with 183 different keys while attempting to break into the complainant’s house.

When the charge was read to her, she pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor asked for an adjournment to enable police call it witnesses and establish its case.

Counsel to the accused, Mahmud Mohammed, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in line with Section 297 of the Niger State Sharia Criminal Procedure Code.

Mohammed noted that his client will provide a reliable surety and will not miss any court date if granted bail.

In his ruling, presiding judge, Abbas Ameen, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N10, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Ameen adjourned the matter until Oct. 16 for further mention. (NAN)