From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Police Command announced yesterday that it has commenced investigation into the death of a 20-year-old girl, Precious Aigbokhode, who was raped and killed at Agenebode, the administrative headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was said to have bled to death after being stabbed several time immediately she was raped on Sunday.

Confirming the incident yesterday, spokesman of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said one Zachariah has been arrested and he is helping in police investigation.

“On the 17th July, 2022 about 14:25hrs one Paul of Otuokwe reported at Agenebode Police Station that about 12:30hrs of same day the corpse of his younger sister one Precious Aigbokhode, 20yrs was found at Pandaponti Street.

“Based on the report the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the corpse was observed with marks of violence on it, multiple knife stabbing all over her body. One Zachariah is helping in police investigation”, Nwabuzor said.

He added that the corpse was photographed and evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy and preservation, saying that preliminary investigation has commenced.