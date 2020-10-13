Christopher Oji

No fewer than 10 suspects have been arrested by the police for allegedly attacking the headquarters of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA).

Items recovered from the suspects were four AK47 rifles, two pistols and a bag of charms. ANCLA has fingered a faction as the sponsor of the hoodlums who were about 40.

Some of the hoodlums escaped but 10 were arrested by the police.

The national president of ANLCA, Iju Tony Nwabunike, has reported the matter to the FESTAC police station. Confirming the attack and arrest to our reporter, National Secretary of the association, Alhaji Abdulazeez Mukaila, disclosed that the criminal elements destroyed the CCTV cameras, many valuable office equipment and carted away official documents from his office and burnt them at the gate. They also stole N2 million cash kept in my drawer for administrative expenses,” he said.When contacted on phone, Nwabunike, who expressed shock over the unprovoked attack, thanked God that the attackers did not kill any of his members or staff.