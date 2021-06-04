From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

No fewer than 10 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members have been arrested in Yenagoa, Bayesa State capital, by operatives of the Operation Puff Adder from the state Police Command

The IPOB members were said to have been arrested at a private school, Divine Brain Primary School, in Okutukutu area of Yenagoa, during a meeting allegedly being held to map out strategies to unleash mayhem on some parts of the state capital.

A text book with the inscription, “The Chain of One Nigeria Broken (The story of our journey to Freedom) was also recovered by the police.

Investigations revealed that the police, acting on a tip off and discreet surveillance on the private school, raided it and arrested the IPOB members before whisking them away to the State Police Command, where they were profiled.

Security sources said among those arrested were a lawyer and a man believed to be the headmaster of the school.