Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ten secondary school students have been arrested in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, by men of Oyo State Police Command over a violent clash between students of two neighbouring secondary schools in Oke-Ado.

The school are IMG and Oke Bola Comprehensive High School and the reason for the clash was still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent gathered that the clash took place shortly after closing hours of the two schools. One of the students was said to have been feared dead, while many others reportedly sustained varying degrees of injury.

The students were said to have freely used dangerous weapons that included clubs, broken bottles, knives, axes, planks, guns and stones during the pandemonium.

The irate students vandalised property worth millions of naira, including cars parked by the roadsides, moving vehicles and vehicles undergoing repairs at a mechanic workshop, near the two schools.

The spokesperson of Oyo State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the incident, stated: “The clash was between two schools in Oke Ado and the police’s swift response led to the arrest of 10 students.”

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, had directed that the Area Commander in Iyaganku and the Divisional Police Officer in charge should “ensure that the matter did not escalate beyond what it is now.”