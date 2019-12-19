Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State police command has disclosed that no fewer than 10 persons have been arrested over the violence that erupted in Akure, the state capital on Wednesday which led to the killing of two persons including a police officer, while a church known as Sotitobire Miracle Centre was burnt.

The state commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said efforts are on top gear to arrest others involved in the violent matter.

He said the suspects will be charged to court after completion of investigations by the police, adding that they (suspects) will be charged for murder and arson.

The police boss also reinstated the aggressive efforts of the state Police Command to bring culprits of the incident to book.

Irate youths had on Wednesday set Sotitobire Miracle Centre ablaze over the alleged abduction of a year old baby, Kolawole Gold who was last month declared missing during a programme in the church.

The youths numbering 100 stormed the church while a programme was going on and set it ablaze, even as they allegedly killed a police officer, while a hoodlum was also killed during a gun duel by the police and the hoodlums.

The Police commissioner said his men had swung into action in order to avoid breakdown of law and order in the town and the state at large.

He said “Investigation is ongoing and I can assure you that any person linked with the incident won’t be spared. Yesterday, we were able to arrest 10 persons and they are in our custody. We also intercepted a vehicle carring some of the properties looted from the pastor’s house. The police were able to protect the pastor’s house from being set ablaze but some of his valuables were looted and some of his cars were damaged but the cars have been moved to state CID”.

Adie confirmed the death of a Police Officer and a civilian, noting that another Police officer was critically injured.

The Police Commissioner appealed to residents of Akure to be law abiding and detach themselves from any unlawful act capable of putting them in trouble.