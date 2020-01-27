Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested about 100 suspected criminals in the State; 82 were arrested in Ikorodu area of the state, while others were picked in other locations.

In a press statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, he stated that: “On January 25, at about 6am, acting on credible intelligence, the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, established by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, arrested 21 cult suspects at Adamo community, Imota.

“The suspects who belong to two alleged rival cult groups, Aiye and Eiye confraternity, mobilised from Emure and Adamo communities, to unleash terror on residents of Adamo community and its environs. The arrest was carried out in a joint operation with operatives from Imota Police Station, Rapid Response Squad, Special Anti Robbery Squad, and Area N Command. This is a follow up to the Operations carried out at Ijede where 65 cult suspects were arrested.”

According to the PPRO, 11 assorted pistols of different calibre with large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the suspects. He said that the suspects confessed to be responsible for series of violent attacks, murder and armed robbery incidents recorded in Ikorodu area and they would be charged to court.

He stated: “The Commissioner of police further reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to address the menace of cultism and youth gangsterism in the state”.

In another development, Elkana, stated that three notorious alleged traffic robbery suspects were also arrested following a sustained monitoring by police operatives deployed to Ipaja area on anti traffic robbery patrol. According to him, the team deployed by Odumosu, arrested three suspects, namely: Hassan Lekan, 19; Owolabi Seyi 18 and Ismailia Ibrahim, 19.

He explained that the suspects specialised in snatching hand bags. phones and money from their victims. He said, they operated mostly between 4am and 7am. Items recovered from them include: phones and bags, adding that they would be charged to court.

Also, operatives from Ipaja division, arrested two notorious suspects who specialised in car snatching and stealing vehicles from parking spaces ,mostly in worship centres. The suspects are: Adebayo and Taofik.

He stated: “On January, 19 at about 1am, the suspects stole a Toyota Corolla saloon car at a church in Shagari Estate, Ipaja. They moved the vehicle to Ijagba village in Sango Ota, Ogun State and detectives from Ipaja police station recovered the vehicle at about 4am of the same date from the suspects. The suspects were also charged to Court”.