From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command has arrested a seven man robbery gang who attacked and robbed a school at Kafe-Life Camp.

The police also announced the arrest of four other suspected fraudsters for being in possession of fake Naira notes totaling N5.7 Million.

Also arrested are suspected armed robbers, fraudsters and one chance criminals terrorizing residents with their deadly activities.

FCT police public relations officer, Yusuf Maryam, listed items recovered from suspects to include: one HP Laptop and one Apple Mac book Laptop and Volkswagen vehicle with registration number BWR 903 HE.

Yusuf, in a statement said: “The FCT police command has arrested 11 suspects for one chance, fraud and armed robbery along Durumi, Wuye and Kafe-Life Camp axis.”