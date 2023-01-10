From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested 12 suspected kidnappers.

Among the suspects, were those who allegedly abducted the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu, last year.

Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene,in a statement, said, the state Commissioner of Police, had ordered the deployment of tactical teams to southern part of the state, to address the issue of kidnap syndicates grouping in the area.

“As a result of this deployment, men of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force, (JTF), trailed, and arrested the following suspects in connection with the case of the Kidnap that happened on December 4, 2022,involving the Commissioner for Housing/Urban Development, Hon. Anthony Ogbu, and other kidnap incidents reported in the area.

“They included Mohammed Usman Omachoko, who specialized in preparing protection charms for kidnappers; David Ejembi, Aondongu Akighir (a k a Too Proud), and Teryima Peter.”

According to Anene the suspects were arrested while on their way to purchase guns for the group.

She stated that further investigation also led to the arrest of nine other gang members, adding that two locally made Baretta pistols, loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition, were recovered from the suspects, who have also confessed to the crime.

“The Commissioner of police,urged the public to provide useful information to the police to enable them fish out hoodlums within their communities and assurred that the operations will make room for hitch free 2023 General Elections.”