From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested 12 suspected kidnappers, among them were those who abducted the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ekpe Ogbu, last year.

Commissioner Of Police Benue State Command, Cp Wale Abass, disclosed this in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Sp. Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to the statement, the Commissioner had ordered the deployment of tactical teams to southern part of the state to address kidnap syndicates grouping in the area.

“As a result of this deployment, men of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force, (JTF) trailed and arrested the following persons in connection with the case of Kidnap that happened on 4/12/2022 involving the Commissioner for Housing/ Urban Development, Hon. Anthony Ogbu and other kidnap incidents reported in the area.

They include one Mohammed Usman Omachoko, who specialized in preparing protection charms for kidnappers, David Ejembi, Aondongu Akighir a k a “Too Proud” and Teryima Peter.”

The commissioner said they were arrested while on their way to purchase guns for the group.

He stated that further investigation also led to the arrest of nine other gang members adding that two locally made Baretta pistol loaded with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the suspects who have also confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner urged the Benue public to provide useful information to the police to enable them fish out hoodlums within their communities assuring that the operations will make room for hitch free 2023 general elections.