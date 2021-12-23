From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested 120 suspects for various criminal offenses and has equally rescued 14 victims of kidnap in various parts of the state between the months of August and December, 2021.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters Enugu on Thursday, the new Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Daura who assumed duty in August said that while some of the suspects have either been sentenced or remanded in prison custody, others have already been charged to court.

He said that of the 120 arrested suspects 12 were for murder, 19 were for armed robbery, 15 for arson, 32 for illegal possession of firearm, 2 for vandalism, 2 for child trafficking, 2 for rape and defilement while 16 were arrested for stealing.

He also said that a total of 34 firearms of different makes were recovered while 50 ammunition of different calibers and 41 vehicles were recovered.

Speaking on a particular case of kidnaping, Daura said that one Benjamin Aniobi, who hails from Akpugo in Nkanu West LGA was arrested on December 10, for kidnapping an 86-year-old woman.

He said the victim who was kidnapped while she was in her home on December 3 was rescued in a forest at Ajame-Ndiuno, Uwani-Akpugo, Nkanu West LGA by men of the Anti-Kidnaping Unit following an intelligence report.

Daura thanked the Governor of Enugu state, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for supporting the efforts of the command in combatting crime while also appreciating other security agancies in the state for their cooperation.

Speaking on safety measures for the yuletide, Daura warned that the sale or use of fireworks remained banned in the state. He explained that the ban was to ensure that criminal elements do not take advantage of the panic it could generate to execute their criminal intentions.

“Furthermore, I crave your indulgence to use medium to generally thank the good people of Enugu State and in view of the yuletide season, reassure them of our commitment to collaborate with other security agencies and stakeholders to put in place adequate crime prevention measures and ensure that we have a hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“It is also my earnest belief that with the support of all and sundry, we will have a peaceful celebrations and move into the New Year on a sound security note.

I therefore, call on the good of Enugu State to remain vigilant, law-abiding and supportive, by sharing credible information on intelligence, as well as generally report suspected criminals and their activities to the Police.”