By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested 13 suspects in connection with burning and looting on Friday after a vehicle knocked down a motorcycle rider (Okada rider) at Itori area of Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

Trouble started when a vehicle believed to belong to some smugglers that was being chased by Customs officers knocked down an Okada rider who died on the spot and some people went berserk and started burning some vehicles and looting some shops.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi,” the suspected arsonists were arrested on Friday, April 1, for their roles in the wanton destruction of innocent people’s properties following an accident that claimed the life of a motorcycle rider .

“The suspects were parts of those who went on rampage when a smuggler’s vehicle who they believed was being chased by men of Nigeria customs knocked down a motorcycle rider and the victim died instantly.

“The hoodlums immediately went berserk and started vandalizing vehicles of innocent passersby. After setting ablaze some vehicles, the hoodlums moved to a popular hotel in the area where officers of the Nigeria customs Service, used to lodge and started looting and vandalizing the hotel.

Immediately a distress call was made to the police, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, deployed men of special squad to the scene to collaborate with policemen from Ewekoro and other adjoining stations to bring the situation under control.

“On getting to the scene, the hoodlums who attacked the policemen by throwing stones at them were eventually subdued and 13 amongst them were apprehended.

“The CP who was at the scene for on the spot assessment has vowed to make example of those arrested for others to know that it is barbaric to take laws into one’s hand. He, therefore, directed that others who partook in the dastardly act must be hunted for and brought to book”.

