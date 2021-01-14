By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 13 suspected robbers who have been terrorising Motorists on traffic.

The Suspects were arrested by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Command

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi :” The suspects are: Akeredola , Oriyomi, 28, Sikiru, 25, Ridwan, 22, Ovie, 33, Muhammadu , 32, Monday 35, Anthony,24, Muoghara,40, Rilwan,32, Dele,31, Silas Manner,27and Elijah,26.

“some of the suspects were caught red-handed while taking drugs in their hideouts around the corridor; and they were actually fingered and recognised by the residents and eye witnesses to have been involved in some of the previous traffic robberies and other crimes being perpetrated in the areas”.

Comnander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, confirmed the arrest of additional 13 suspected traffic robbers by RRS on Wednesday while lurking around Motorways, Old Toll-Gate and Olusosun Dump site, Ojota, Lagos.

However , the Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

Adejobi said CP Hakeem Odumosu, has again reiterated the command’s commitment to eradicate traffic robber in Lagos State.

The police boss made the assertion at the Command Headquarters Ikeja while addressing officers and men of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and other operational units who are deployed at strategic places across the state to fight traffic robbery. He emphasised on the need to adopt various anti crime strategies in combating the menace which must not be allowed to jeopardise the security network of the state.

CP Hakeem Odumosu however assured the general public of the comnand’s relentless efforts in eradicating traffic robbery and providing adequate security for all and sundry in Lagos State.