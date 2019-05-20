Linus Oota, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command has said that it arrested 14 suspected kidnappers terrorising people in the Mararaba-Udege axis in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

This was even as the state police command launched its Operation Puff Adder exercise to vigorously combat the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, bandits and cultists in the state as directed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Briefing journalists shortly after inaugurating the Nasarawa State Police Command’s Operation Puff Adder, the state Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Longe, disclosed that the suspected kidnappers were arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.

The police commissioner noted that when the 14 suspected kidnappers were arrested, five persons were able to identify them as their abductors sometimes ago.

Longe went further to explain that kidnappers in that part of the state hide on the mountain tops and in caves, only to come out from their hideouts to carry out their criminal practices.

Meanwhile, the Nasarawa State Police Command has said that it wants to reclaim the state from criminals who were bent on threatening the nation’s internal security.

While launching the operation, CP Longe said that “the operation will cover all inch of the state, as the battle will be taken to the planning cum operational theatre of the criminal elements, including the mountain tops and its crevices, no matter how remote until the last vestiges of criminality is annihilated.

“I want to equally sound a serious note of warning to the criminal elements, hoodlums/cultists and their ilk in whatever form or group, to desist from their nefarious activities as their criminal enterprise would not be allowed to flourish in any part of the state.”