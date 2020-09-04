Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Katsina State police command said it had arrested 140 persons suspected to be involved in about 87 reported cases of rape within the last three months.

Addressing the press in the state yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, said the suspects had been charged to court.

“We are synergising with traditional and religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders including parents to ensure that the menace is reduced to the barest minimum,” Buba said.

He said the police command equally carried out various sting operations in parts of the state, leading to the arrest of 50 armed robbers, bandits and kidnappers.

Buba said assorted arms and ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums.

“The Command also killed 15 bandits and rescued twenty 20 kidnapped victims in the ongoing war against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.”

In a separate development, the Katsina State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested seven suspected drug dealers.

The Public Relation Officer of the command, Mustapha Maikudi, said the suspects were arrested in possession of 57.846 kilograms of assorted drugs and 10 bottles of cough syrup with codeine.