Joe Effiong, Uyo

The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested 15 persons for allegedly killing Chief Henry Esimeme, the village head of Nsie community and one Sunday Walter Ukoh in Okobo local government area of the state

They have also declared 14 persons wanted, including a local government supervisor, in connection with the incident, according to a press release signed by the police public relations officer in the state, Frederick N-Nudam, yesterday.

The said council official, John, who is supervisor in Okobo local government council, is alleged to have teamed up with a youth leader, Morrison, to mastermind the crime.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, ordered the arrest of the suspects for allegedly taking laws into their hands by avenging the death of a former youth president of the village, Aniefiok Mkpo-Abasi.

He said Aniefiok Mkpo-Abasi allegedly died after drinking some local gins mixed with herbal concoction in the house of Sunday Walter Ukoh, thereby sparking the suspicion and anger that he was deliberately killed.