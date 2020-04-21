The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 15 suspects for allegedly violating the lockdown order of the state government.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

NAN reports that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, had on April 14 ordered total lockdown of the state for the initial 7-day, aimed stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Haruna disclosed that the suspects were arrested for allegedly leading Juma’at prayer congregation in violation of the social distancing and lockdown order.

He said the suspects were arrested at Kano Municipal, Garko, Gwale, Karaye and Tarauni Local Government Areas of the state.

The spokesman said the suspects committed the offence on April 17 at about 1:30 p.m, adding that they were apprehended by members of the Kano State Hisbah Board and some residents of the state who transferred the case to the police.

“The suspects were arrested for defying the lockdown order by leading Friday congregational prayer in the state,” he said, adding that the suspects (names withheld) aged between 28 and 40-years-old would be charge to court.

Haruna said the command had deployed personnel to enforce compliance with the lockdown, warning that defaulters would be prosecuted.

“Police patrol vehicles and operatives have been deployed to the streets of Kano to enforce compliance with lockdown order,” he said.

While expressing satisfaction over the level of compliance, Haruna reiterated the commitment of the command to enforce compliance with the lockdown, protect lives and properties in the state. (NAN)