Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About 15 suspects have been arrested by the Kebbi State Police Command for staging a protest against epileptic electricity supply and outages experienced in the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer(PPRO),Kebbi State command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar in a telephone conversion with Daily Sun, yesterday, confirmed the arrest. But parents of those arrested have decried their continued detention without trial by the police.

Last week Monday, hundred of youths had stormed major streets in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital to protest the epileptic power supply by the Kaduna Electricity Power Company (KAEDCO) saying businesses in particular were badly affected by the poor power supply.

“For now,15 suspects have been arrested and investigation is on going,” said Abubakar.

One of the parents of those arrested denied that his son participated in the protest, and queried why the police had to pick him up alongside the protesters.

“My son was picked up by the police at the place where he was doing his Industrial Training (IT) at Ahmadu Bello Way in Birnin Kebbi,” said the man who declined to give out his name.