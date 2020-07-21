Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested I50 passengers and impounded 10 luxurious buses for violating interstate travel restriction during state curfew hours. The arrests were made by operatives enforcing the ban on interstate non-essential travel during curfew hours.

The vehicles were intercepted with 150 passengers travelling out of Lagos State to various destinations in the Northern and Eastern regions of Nigeria.

Lagos State spokesman Bala Elkana said: ‘The drivers and passengers were arrested, while the buses were impounded. The violators were arraigned in Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.

‘The Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has, therefore, warned commercial vehicle operators and motor parks against violating interstates movement restriction orders during the curfew hours. Passengers are also warned against non-essential interstate travels during the curfew hours.’