Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has arrested I50 passengers and impounded 10 luxury buses for violating interstate travel restriction during curfew hours.

The arrest was made by operatives on enforcement of ban on interstates non essential travel during the curfew hours.

The vehicles were intercepted with 150 passengers travelling out of Lagos State to various destinations in the northern and eastern regions of Nigeria.

Lagos State police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, said: “The drivers and passengers were arrested, while the buses were impounded. The violators were arraigned in Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has therefore, warned commercial vehicle operators and motor parks against violating interstates movement restriction orders during the curfew hours. Passengers are also warned against non essential interstates travels during the curfew hours”.