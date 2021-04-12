The police command in Kano State said it arrested 154 suspects for armed robbery and other crimes in the last three months.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said this in a statement, yesterday, in Kano.

Haruna said the suspects were arrested at different times and locations in various raids conducted under the Operation Puff Adder.

He said those arrested included 14 armed robbery suspects, 143 thugs, kidnappers, fraudsters, car thieves, bandits’ supplier, and a cattle rustler.

The spokesperson said that the command recovered five rifles, including one AK-49, two AK-47, two pistols and other dangerous weapons, as well as nine cars, two tricycles, illicit drugs, 99 pieces of 100 fake dollar notes and GSM phones.

Haruna said that the police, on March 20, arrested one Musa Abubakar, 23, who conspired with others at large to attack one Hassan Shariff at Gunduwawa village, on Kano-Hadejia Road.

The suspects, he said, shot the victim on the shoulder, robbed him of his car and other items.