From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara state police command has arrested sixteenth suspected cultist on a revenge mission between Aiye and Eiye confraternity at Oko-Olowo area of Ilorin the Kwara state capital.

This was made known by the state police commissioner Muhammed Lawal Bagega while briefing newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday

He said the activities of the command by exploring the instrumentality of community policing which entails proactive and intelligence led policing help in arresting the suspects.

Bagega explained that the anti-kidnapping and anti-cultists teams of the command in collaboration with vigilante groups stormed Oko-Olowo area and arrested the suspects including four females and twelve males confessing to be members of Aiye and Eiye confraternity

The commissioner added that the operative of the command were able to recover dangerous weapons including guns, machetes, Axe, charms large wrap of weeds suspected to be indian hemp.

He reiterated that the command would collaborate with the relevant agencies to bring crime and criminality to nearest minimum in the state.

In another development, the commissioner said that the command also raided a criminal hide-out in in Moro Local Government Area of the state and recover six pieces of locally fabricated guns to be used by the criminals for their nefarious criminal activities

The commissioner further said that efforts are on going to arrest the criminals for possible prosecution of all the suspects and urged the people to volunteer useful information to the police stressing that fighting criminals requires joint effort of all.