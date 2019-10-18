Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested 17 kidnappers, robbers who specialised in snatching cars and robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Isaac Akinmoyede, who briefed journalists in Jos yesterday, said the arrest was made in pursuance of the objectives of Operation Puff Adder, which was launched in the state recently.

He said seven suspected kidnappers broke into the house of Laben Fidelis Danladi of Ungwan-Rina village in Shendam Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped Danladi and demanded a ransom of N2 million.

Akinmoyede said a ransom of N1.2 million was paid to the kidnappers before the victim was released in August 2019 but the police trailed the suspects through intelligence gathering and Kuru, who was identified as the gang leader, was arrested with others.

He said: “On September 26, 2019, SARS operatives of the command arrested a five-man gang, who specialised in snatching cars and robbing POS operators in Jos and environs.

“We recovered two foreign made pistols, one locally made revolver pistol, eleven 9mm live ammunition, one Peugeot 406 car with registration No. DKA 944 BG.”

Akinmoyede said the suspects confessed to have robbed a POS operator at Kufang Miango Road, Jos, and shot their victim dead.

He said they also confessed to have robbed and killed another POS operator in Dadin Kowa and also shot one woman in her POS shop in Zaramaganda in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The police commissioner added that some members of the vigilance group detained, tortured and killed John Yakubu for refusing to pay Gabriel Monday Dahwal the sum of N3,000 worth of beef he collected.

Dahwal had given the deceased beef worth N7,000 and he paid N4,000 but was not been able to remit N3,000 and the matter was reported to the vigilance group operating at Trade Centre in Jos South LGA.

Akinmoyede said the four suspects arrested have been charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

He said all other suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

He said the police command and other security agencies have been able to sustain peace and security in the state and called on the public to avail useful information to the police to rid the state of all crimes.