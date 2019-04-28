Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja said Operation Puff Adder launched to curb kidnapping and other violent crimes along the Abuja-Kaduna highway has arrested 18 suspected kidnappers and recovered 18 AK-47, ruffles.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, said the police team also recovered five-locally fabricated pistols and a cache of live ammunition from the bandits.

Mba said the arrest and recovery of the huge weapons were made possible from the confession of one of the spiritual fathers of the criminal gang earlier arrested by the police.

He also said that “police investigations have positively linked the arrested suspects to some of the most heinous crimes committed in Kaduna States and its environs in recent times. “Specifically for example, Abubakar Ibrahim, alias Dan Habu, aged 37 years and a native of Kabam in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who was arrested on April 15, 2019, at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, confessed to the Kidnapping and gruesome murder of HRH King Agom Adara of Kajuru LGA and many other kidnappings and murders.”

According to the statement, “sequel to the arrest of the “spiritual father” of kidnappers and armed bandits operating in the northern part of the country, one Mallam Salisu Abubakar, police detectives attached to Operation Puff Adder, through a series of detailed, intensive and sustained investigative operations, successfully arrested 18 more notorious kidnappers and armed robbers at different times and places across the country. A total of 22 AK 47 riffles, five locally- fabricated pistols and a cache of live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

“The combined team of crack detectives from IRT, TIU and other operatives, using actionable intelligence obtained from the spiritual god father of the kidnappers and other multiple sources, tactically “smoked out” the kidnappers and armed bandits from their hide-outs in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Katari, Mai Daro and Buruku forests in Kaduna State before they were eventually arrested at different locations and times in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Kogi states respectively.

“Similarly, the arrested gang members were also indicted by investigations for the kidnap and murder of Mallam Yakubu Usman, 40-year-old male of Jere LGA, Kaduna State and many other crimes.

He said: “All the eighteen (18) male suspects listed below are currently in police custody, assisting in the on-going investigations. They are: Abubakar Ibrahim alias Dan Habu, 37 years native of Igabi local Government Area of Kaduna State, Johnson Okafor 44 years, native of Anambra State and resident of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State, Shaibu Iliyasu alias Smally, 20 years native of Rijiana Kaduna Road Abuja, Ishaik Dabo alias Keke 38 years native of Maraban Jos Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, Mohammed Nasiru 25 year native of Manunfashi LGA of Katsina State, Aminu Haruna, 25 years native of Galadimawa village in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State; Shafiu Alhaji Gudau 25 years native of Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State; Auwalu Hamisu 24 years native of Tashan Fulani village in Manunfashi LGA of Katsina State; Ado Ya’u, 35 years native Of Rigoji village in Kafur LGA of Katsina State; Ibrahim Yusuf, 30yrs native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Ibrahim Audu, 22yrs native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Salisu Ajah, 50yrs native of Galadimawa village Giwa LGA Kaduna State; Nasiru Umaru, 25yrs native of Manumfashi LGA Katsina State; Magaji Abubakar, 27yrs native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Salisu Ali, 18yrs native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Lawal Shadari, 22yrs native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State; Junaidu Lawal, 18yrs native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State and Usman Musa, 43yrs native of Rijiana village Kaduna State.

“Although, the suspects belong to different loose, fairly independent but vicious criminal gangs, their operations are centrally coordinated by their spiritual godfather Mallam Salisu Abubakar. Efforts are currently being intensified to arrest other gang members still at large, and recover all weapons in the gangs’ armoury.

“While commending his men for this and many other feats, the IGP re-assures the nation that Nigeria Police working in concert with other security agencies will not rest on its oars until kidnappings and other violent crimes are subdued, and sanity restored to the land.”