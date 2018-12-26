Femi Folaranm, Yenagoa

The Police in Bayelsa State have arrested two notorious armed robbers that specialised in robbing banker customers.

According to investigations, the arrest was as a result of security measures put in place by the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Pai Saleh, to checkmate criminal elements during the Yuletide season.

The two suspected armed robbers, Henry Kingsley and Moses Roland, were arrested by a special police team at a new generation bank on Swali Road.

It was gathered that after observing the suspicious movement of the two suspects, the police team accosted them and after searching them found weapons on them.

READ ALSO: Christmas day tragedy: Man, wife, baby roasted by fire in Benin

Upon interrogation, they confessed to be robbers who target bank customers that make cash withdrawals.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Asinim Butwats, who confirmed the arrest, said the security measures out in place by the Commissioner of Police were yielding fruit.

He appealed to members of the public to report any suspicious movement of persons in their neighbourhood to the police.

“Two notorious armed robbers were arrested at Swali by UBA Bank, while waiting to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their money after withdrawals. The suspects, one Henry Kingsley ‘m’ 28 years, from Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, and one Moses Roland ‘m’ 25 years from Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State were arrested (while) in possession of one locally-made revolver pistol with one .9mm live ammunition and one locally- made pistol with one AA live ammunition. The suspects are in custody and are undergoing interrogation.”