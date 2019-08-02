Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists in connection to the killing of a 38-year-old trader, Chinedu Okoye in his shop at Chorbe area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Police Public Relations officer DSP Mathias Tyopev in a press statement said the suspected cultists attack the deceased person and shot him in his shop but was confirmed death by doctors at Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos.

The Plateau State Police Command on 02/08/2019 at about 1120hrs received a distress call that a gang of armed men suspected to be cultists armed themselves with guns, went to Abdul Salam Street in Chorbe Area of Jos North and shot one Chinedu Okoye ‘m’ aged 38 years old in his shop.

“The victim was rushed to Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The detectives of the Command arrested the following suspects; Ezeala Augustine ‘m’ 26yrs of No. R40 Unity Junction Chorbe, who was in one of the tricycles that was used for the criminal operation and Lawal Aliyu ‘m’ 40 years of Angwan Rogo.”

Tyopev said efforts are ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspects and solicit credible information from members of the public that will lead to the timely arrest of the other suspects.