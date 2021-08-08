From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two female suspects have be arrested by the police in Delta State with 700 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

The suspects, Elo Edinburh and Joy Edinburh were arrested during a raid of suspected drug dealers hideout in Ozoro community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest on Sunday in Asaba.

Besides the 700 wraps, Edafe said 29 wraps of loud, one packet of loud, 33 ties of cocaine ice, six pieces of moly hard drugs, two sachets of tramadol, 13 capsules of swinol, 14 packets of rizler were recovered.

He also confirmed the arrest of a couple in unliawful possession of weapons at Alifekede, a boundary town between Edo and Delta states.

Edafe said operatives of Safer Highway patrol team 018 were conducting stop and search when they intercepted and “arrested one Samuel Ikpi ‘m’ age 28 years who reside at Odigbo new town Ondo State and Eunice Samuel ‘f’ age 25 years who claimed to be the wife of the first suspect.

“Upon search, one locally fabricated revolver pistol and a locally made short gun with its two cartridges were recovered from them.

“Other items recovered include five android phones, powerbank, 25 sim cards of different network, one HP laptop.