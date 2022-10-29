From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two suspects who specialised in defrauding unsuspecting POS operators by generating fake alerts to deceive their victims have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command.

The suspects, 23-year old Ofemu Obus and 28-year old Henry Ekpu, were nabbed by the command’s Raider Squad.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest on Saturday in a statement.

Edafe said the suspects were presently in custody while investigation is on, adding that the command’s Dragon Patrol teams 29 and 26 also arrested two suspects with suspected stolen phoned along Warri-Sapele road during stop and search duty.

The suspects, John Francis (26) and Godsent Orogun (25), were arrested when their motorcycle was intercepted by operatives.

Upon search, one Iphone, one Infinix phone and one Nokia torch phone were recovered, with the owners of the phones calling during the search.

He added that operatives were on the heels of a robbery syndicate operating around Awka-Enugu highway axis but hibernate in Asaba.

According to him, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of CP Decoy squad “mobilized to Oduke-Okwe axis of Asaba where the suspects who were driving a Toyota Seinna SUV with registration number ASB 781 YF, upon sighting the police, abandoned the said vehicle and took mixed into the crowd at the market.

“Upon search of the vehicle, one locally made Barretta Pistol, and a Samsung phone was recovered beneath the driver’s seat. Investigation is ongoing.”