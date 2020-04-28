Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested two Chinese nationals involved in illegal gold mining in the state.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said the arrest of the two illegal Chinese miners, Mr Wang and Mr Chun, at Kwali village in Bukkuyum local government area on Sunday, April 26, followed a raid by Special Taskforce led by the state Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo.

The state Police Public Relation Officer said following a credible information received by the command a day earlier, on April 26, Nagogo led a team again to the Kwali village where two Chinese were seen with all the chemicals necessary for making gold.

“The two Chinese nationals, Mr Wang and Mr. Chun, are being interrogated to get more information that could help the course of investigation,” he said.

The spokesman added that the Command had earlier on April 19, received information that some foreigners in concert with other unpatriotic Nigerians engaged in illegal mining activities in Kwali village, Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

On April 20, Nagogo led a special police taskforce and a team of journalists to raid Kwali mining sites.

During the raid, illegal mining depots owned by the Chinese and Koreans were set ablaze and two mining labourers were arrested, who confirmed that Chinese, Koreans and Burkina Faso nationals were among those involved in illegal mining in the area.