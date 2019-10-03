Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspected kidnappers in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa.

The command spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya, confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yola.

He said the suspects were picked after they wrote a letter to their target threatening to kidnap him if he failed to pay certain amount of money.

“Investigation is on and they would be taken to court as soon as we conclude the investigation,” Yahaya said.

He also confirmed the release of Prof. Adamu Zata, a lecturer with Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola who was kidnapped at his residence last Monday.

The spokesman, who did not give details of how the professor of soil science was released, simply said “the professor was released Wednesday between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.”

NAN reports that those that kidnapped the professor at the early hours of Monday shot dead his junior brother, Dr Sheda Zata, a veterinary doctor who tried to intervene.

This is the second time the professor who resided outside the campus was kidnapped within a year. (NAN)