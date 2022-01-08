From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Five suspects including two ladies and three men have been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command at various locations in the state with assorted substances suspected to be hard drugs.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest of the suspects on Saturday in a release issued in Asaba.

Edafe said the suspects were nabbed during raids of criminal hideouts in Warri, Agbor and Issele-Azagba.

He said two of the suspects, 43-year old Felix Aroh and 20-year old Erumu Ogodo were arrested in Jakpa area of Warri with containers of Loud, eight wraps of Kolorado hard drugs, four packets of rolling paper, 143 wraps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and some sachets of tramadol.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to him, the team raided another criminal hideout in Agbor where 25-year old Musa Abdullahi and 53-year old Gift Ahemte (female) with 8kg of Indian hemp, volume 5 and swinol drugs.

“Similarly, on January 1, 2021, crack surveillance team raided a criminal hideout in Issele-Azagba where one Blessing Nwabuokei ‘f’ age 32 was arrested and 12kg of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and some quantity of cocaine were recovered from her. Investigation is ongoing,” Edafe added.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali admonished officers “to sustain the tempo in the fight against crime and criminality and ensure that they continue raiding criminal hideouts/black spot with a view to ensuring that the battle is taken to the door steps of criminal elements so that crime can be nipped in the bud.

“The CP also encouraged members of the public to continue to support and partner with the Police by helping with useful and timely information as it relates to security in the state.