From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The police in Delta have arrested two suspected female dealers in hard drugs in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, 25-year old Hope Azion and 21-year old Joy Okorie, were nabbed during a raid of criminal hideouts in the town.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest in Asaba on Friday, said a nylon bag containing 390 wraps of weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa were recovered from them.

According him, the command also arrested two suspected members of a criminal gang, Adamu Bayero and Ahmed Mohammed, who have be terrorising Agbor in Ika South and it’s environs.

He said three single barrel rifles; one locally made pistol and nine cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Edafe further disclosed that a suspect was killed during an exchange of fire in Mosogar area of the state.

He further explained that the police chased the gang of criminals into the bush where the gun battle ensued.

“There was a gun duel between the suspects and the police, one of them was arrested with gun shot injury while others escaped. The arrested suspected was later identified as Ajoke David aka Okoro.

“One red Toyota Camry with registration number GWA 900 KF, one locally made gun and three expended cartridges were recovered from the scene.

“The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital, where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang is ongoing,” he said.

