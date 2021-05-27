From Uche Usim, Abuja

Two lovers united by fraud have been arrested by the police for impersonating the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Muhammad Nami, and a Director of the Service on Facebook, with the intent to defraud unsuspecting jobseekers.

The two fraudsters, one Miss Onuoha Onachi, who claimed to be a graduate of Imo State University, awaiting call-up for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and her lover, Chinedu Okoro were arrested last Monday and are currently assisting the Federal Capital Territory Command of the police in their investigations.

The FIRS, in a statement, disclosed that the Intelligence and Investigation Unit of the Service nabbed the duo following torrents of complaints by their victims. They were, thereafter, handed to the police.

Okoro, who claimed to have been the owner of a failed boutique business, confessed that he took to the crime of impersonating the FIRS Chairman on Facebook in March 2020, and created a phantom Director of the service with the name, Alhaji Tanko, to scam their victims.