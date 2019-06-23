PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

Two men have been arrested by the police in Bauchi State for allegedly raping an 11- year-old girl.

The Police Public Relations Officer, the State Command, DSP Kamal Abubakar, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Abubakar said the suspects, Bashar Haruna, 25, and, Isah Sule, 55, allegedly raped the victim, whose name was given simply as Fatima, a primary four pupil, at different times.

He said that the police received the information of the crime on June 16, 2019, and swung into action and successfully arrested the two suspects.

Abubakar said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that the incident is true. On 16th June, 2019, at about 13.55om, we received the information from a complainant, one Abubakar Haruna, male, (43) of Sabuwar Kasuwa area of Bauchi metropolis, that on said date at about 10am, he left his shop back to his house.

“On reaching his house, he found out that his younger brother, Bashar Haruna, male, (25) and one Fatima, his niece, looking suspicious. Upon interviews, he discovered that the said Bashar, sexually harassed or molested his niece, Fatima.”

The PPRO said that after receiving the report, the police swung into action and arrested the said Bashar.

He said that further investigation led to the arrest of one Isah Sule, male, of Sabuwar Kasuwa, “who the girl alleged that he had sexually harassed her before, severally. He was traced and arrested.”

He stated that the case was under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.