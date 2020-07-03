Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun state have arrested two suspected motorcycle snatchers who have been responsible for several cases of motorcycle theft in the Mowe/Ofada axis of Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Friday by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, the “two notorious motorcycle snatchers” were arrested on Wednesday in Mowe town.

The suspects – Feranmi Ajimosun, 35 and Samuel Awotile, 33 – according to Oyeyemi were arrested following a complaint by a victim, one Akinola Adenekan.

Akinola, a commercial motorcycle operator, had reported at the Mowe Police Division that the two suspects had flagged down his motorcycle with registration number SGM 408 BN and asked him to convey them to Ofada town.

He stated further that on getting to the Ofada road, one of the suspects suddenly turned his neck violently from behind, while the second one brought out a cutlass and inflicted a deep cut on his forehead.

“While he was struggling with them, some passersby met them at the scene and the hoodlums took to their heels.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Mowe Division, Marvis Jayeola, quickly detailed detectives to unravel those behind the dastardly act. The detectives embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which eventually led them to Ijere Worogudu Village where one of the suspects was apprehended. His arrest led to the arrest of the second suspect at Ogunrun Phase II, Abule Afa in Mowe town.

“On interrogation, they confessed being the brain behind cases of motorcycle theft in Mowe/Ofada and its environs.

“Weapons recovered from them are: One cutlass, two phones, assorted charms and another motorcycle, which they confessed they had have snatched from another victim”. Oyeyemi stated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for discreet investigation.