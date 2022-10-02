By Christopher Oji

Two suspected notorious robbers were arrested yesterday in Lagos with arms and ammunition.

The suspects were accussed of terrorising residents of Badagry.

According to Lagos State Police Public Realations Officer(PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the suspects, Sodiq Muftau( aka Mainama),30, and Surakat Toheeb! aka Elewedu )29, were nabbed in Badagry on Friday, September 23, 2022.

“The suspects were arrested when policemen on routine patrol noticed their suspicious movement within Ajara Community. Other members of the gang took to their heels upon sighting with the police.

“After a through search of the suspects, a locally made double-barrelled pistol, nine live cartridges, charms and weed suspected to be indian hemp were found in their possession.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are members of Eiye Confraternity in Badagry and environs. Effort is in place to unravel more details about their activities and source of the firearm. Suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation.

“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, while commending the detectives for a job well done, has charged officers and men of the Command to redouble efforts towards sustaining the safety and security existing in the state”.