The police in Borno have arrested five suspects, including two soldiers for alleged armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abdu Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Maiduguri that the suspects robbed a Point of Sale (POS) agent, Mr Yusuf Usman.

Umar said that during the robbery which took place on Feb. 6 at GSM Market, Bulumkutu, the gang shot and killed a man and injured another.

He said that operatives of the Command initially arrested three of the suspects – Mustapha Lawan, alias Bakura Dantawaye, Abubakar Mohammed, alias Bro Shagi, and Umar Ibrahim.

He said the trio confessed to the crime and named two other members of the gang, who are soldiers, Pte lgogo Michael, Pte Jibrin Adamu.

Umar said that the police and Military Police trailed and arrested the two soldiers on Sunday, adding that they also confessed to the crime.

“They (two soldiers) were Court Martialed by the military authority before being transferred to the command for further investigation,’’ he said.

Umar also told NAN that the police had arrested some suspected armed robbers in the last five months for allegedly attacking POS operators in Maiduguri. (NAN)

