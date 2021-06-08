From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

The head of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Nasarawa State Police Command, CSP Anietie Eyoh, said the unit has arrested two suspects, Mohammed Abdullahi and Abubakar Nuhu, for vandalising railway slippers and rejected bribe offer of N160, 000.00.

Eyo told Daily Sun that in recent times, railway tracks and slippers had been vandalised in some areas in Nasarawa state, which propelled the police to launch a manhunt on the criminal elements.

One of the suspects, in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, explained that he buys and sells food items, but was contacted by his boss to accompany him to buy the railway slippers from one Mr. Godwin, who vandalises the commodity in Agyaragu Tofa of Lafia Local Government Area and Angwan Alago of Kadarko district in Keana LGA.

“I actually thought it was condemned iron that was why I involved myself in this mess. My boss and his friend ran away and abandoned me in this trouble that I know nothing about. I never knew he was into this kind of business. I am appealing to the police authority to set me free because I am innocent,” he said.

Daily Sun also gathered that the vandals had already loaded a truck with number plate, T-1726LA when the OC Anti-kidnapping in the state police command, CSP Anietie Eyoh, got the information and mobilised his men for the arrest of the criminal elements.

It was further gathered that, on reaching the location where the criminal act was being carried out, the suspected vandals ran into the thick forest, but the officers were able to impound the fully loaded truck.

The suspected vandals were later arrested and offered N160,000 as bribe, which was vehemently rejected by the officers.

Confirming the arrest, Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe explained that the suspects had been in the business of buying and selling of railway tracks and slippers from other suspected vandals, but luck ran out of them when the police command got informed of their criminal intentions.