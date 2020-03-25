The Police Command in Katsina State says it has arrested two suspects- Emmanuel Obi, 28 and Nura Halilu, 38, in connection with over 679 bottles of cough syrup, codeine and 2,000 sachets of Tramadol.

The command Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Katsina.

Isah said that the suspects were arrested at Filin Canada, Katsina metropolis, at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday based on a tip-off.

He said that they were arrested with 99 bottles of cough syrup and codeine.

“Later, in the course of investigation, 679 bottles of cough syrup, codeine and 2,000 tablets of Tramadol were recovered at their houses,”he said.

He noted that the codeine and the Tramadol were valued at over N2 million.

Isah said that the suspects had been conducting their illegal business in Katsina metropolis and its environs over a period of time.

He said that investigations were ongoing to arrest other members of the group, after which they would be prosecuted. (NAN)