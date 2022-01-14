From Paul Osuyi, Asaba Twenty persons suspected to be cultists have Ben arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state. They were arrested during a raid of a black spot at Ogharefe area of the town with a fabricated wooden gun and 468 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp. Confirming the arrest on Friday in Asaba, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP, Bright Edafe added that one used female pant, various charms, one Knife, 16 bottles of codeine, 10 packs of razler, one grinder used in grinding weeds and N69,000 also were recovered.

Edafe also confirmed the arrest of a murder suspect, 26-year old Paul Ogilo who allegedly stabbed one Twere Shipiode to death with a kitchen knife in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

According to Edafe, Shipiode was left in the pool of his blood after the incident, adding that the suspect was trailed to an “uncompleted building in Otu-Jeremi where he was seen with a kitchen knife suspected to have been used in committing the crime and he was immediately arrested.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted committing the dastardly act. He further stated that a fight ensued between him and the deceased after the deceased found him in his house and that the deceased accused him of attempting to defile his daughter.

“He stated that during the fight, he used the kitchen knife to stab the deceased on the neck.”

Edafe said both cases were still being investigated, adding that all the suspects were in police custody.