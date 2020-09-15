The Police Command in Bauchi has arrested 20 suspected rapists in the state, its spokesman, Mr Ahmed Wakili, said in a statement on Tuesday in Bauchi

He said that the suspects were arrested during investigation into reported cases across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Wakili revealed that the cases were recorded between August and September.

According to him, most of the suspects confessed to the crime.

“Most of the suspects confessed to the crime. Investigation is in progress after which they will be charged to court,” he said.

He urged members of the public to support the Police and other security agencies toward ridding the state of criminal elements by promptly reporting any incident for necessary action.

The spokesman also advised commercial tricycle riders to be conscious of the calibre of people they carried as passengers.

He urged them to desist from, and avoid taking, passengers to suspicious and isolated areas.(NAN)