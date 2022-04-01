From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the arrest 20 years old Aliyu Musa Nagangarawe of Daban-magarya village in Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state in a case of Culpable Homicide.

According to the Police, Aliyu was suspected to stabbed his cousin brother Dahiru Muktar with a knife around his neck on a mere misunderstanding over a trouser.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Gombe, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ishola Babaita stated that the suspect was arrested by personnel from the Balanga Division of the command on March 22nd.

The CP explained that the suspect has confessed to the crime and that he would be charged to court for prosecution upon completion of the investigation. He added that the exhibit recovered from the suspect was the Knife used in the act.

The Police boss in Gombe also revealed the arrest of a suspected illegal arms fabricator in Ganjigana village of Darazo LGA in Bauchi State. the state. He said, “On the 28/03/2022 at about 1600hrs based on credible information received by Police operatives from Anti Robbery section, arrested one Usman Isah ‘m’ aged 50yrs who specialized in fabrication of arms for men of the underworld who operates along Wawa-Dukku axis of Gombe State was trailed and arrested”.

He added saying, “The suspect confessed that he is responsible for the fabrication of several Dane guns to criminals within and beyond Gombe State. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing and will soon be charged to court for prosecution. Exhibit recovered includes; Four locally fabricated Dane guns”.

While appealing for continued partnership between the Police, residents and other stakeholders in Gombe the commissioner of police disclosed that 16 other suspects were also arrested in cases relating to criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of a human head, rape, conspiracy, housebreaking, theft and receiving stolen property as well as criminal conspiracy and theft.

Babaita assured of the commitment of officers and men of the command “to continue to be proactive in order to prevent and detect crimes, enforcement of law and order for guaranteed peace and security in all parts of the state”.