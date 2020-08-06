Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Police Command, yesterday, said that it has arrested a 21-year-old man, Maduabuchi (surname withheld), for allegedly engaging in homosexuality with two young boys aged five and seven in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement said that the suspect who hails from Ofianta village, Nsugbe in Anambra East LGA but resides at Ejeagwu Estate, Awka was nabbed on the 4th of August by the police detectives attached to B’ Division.

The statement partly read: “Suspect allegedly had carnal knowledge against the order of nature with two small boys of 5 and 7 years on different occasions.

“Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on peer group influence.

“Meanwhile, the crime scene was visited by police detectives and the two victims, all boys were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID)for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution”, the statement added.