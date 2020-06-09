Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested 22 suspected armed robbers, cultists and other criminals operating in various parts of the state within the month of May.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe revealed that some of the items recovered from the suspects include: 1 berretta pistol, 8 locally made firearms, 9 live ammunition, 12 handsets, 2 axe, one 1 dagger, three 3 knives, one 1 laptop, cash sum of N6,000 and other miscellaneous items.

According him, the feat was in furtherance of the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdulrahman’s commitment to rid the state of crimes and criminality, revealing that other offences for which the suspects were arrested include conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, stealing and receiving stolen property.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Gerald Chinyeaka (29), Ejike Ali (26), Ogili Sunday (25) Ukaonu Odoh (32), Festus Onu (19), Ogbu Onyeka (25) Aji Ikechukwu, Agboeze Chukwuebuka (25), Eze Ifeanyi, Emeka Okafor and Ngwu Chidiebere Ebuka (20).

Others are: Isiala Salifu (20), Agbo Izuchukwu Gerald (29), Oneze Chinecherem (20) Onah Chinedu, Onyedika Okeke (23), Igwe Ugochukwu (23) Igbokwe Anayo, Izuchukwu Nnaji (22), Olamide Abudukabiro (28) Chibueze Onwuasoka (20), and Ikechukwu Ohabuenyi (29).

Ndukwe said, “the Commissioner of Police, while commending the efforts of the operatives as well as supports received from security stakeholders that made the breakthroughs possible, has charged tactical and operational officers and men of the command not to rest on their oars in ridding the state of crimes and criminality, especially in these challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic”.

He further enjoined residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station or call the command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883 or 08098880172.