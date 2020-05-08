Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The police have arrested 23 suspected kidnappers with three AK-47 rifles after investigation led operatives to them.

The police also recovered other firearms during the raid, including one fabricated sub-machine gun, two single barrel guns with 468 rounds of live ammunitions and 25 cartridges.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adeyanju, who paraded the suspects, during his maiden press briefing with journalists in Yola, the state capital, yesterday said the suspects some time in April 2020, allegedly conspired and kidnapped Ardo Kulda and Tela Bala all of Guyaku and Golantabal villages in Gombi Local Government Area and collected N4.5million ransom.

The CP said he was in the command to fight crime and criminality and that he is committed to weeding the state of criminal elements.

He said: “In other to achieve this, I intend to police the state in tandem with the creed of the Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

“But the police cannot achieve much without the support of the community through information sharing, logistics support and adherence to the laws of the country.”