Police in Adamawa have arrested 238 suspected hoodlums who either vandalised or looted government and private properties after hijacking the #EndSARS protest, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, Commissioner of Police in the state said on Wednesday in Yola.

He said items recovered from the suspects included 35 motorised tractors, 28 hand tractors, 22 hand tractor hoes, nine vehicles, more than 600 bags of fertiliser, and 18 bags of Maize.

He said the cooperation of other security agencies in the state made the arrests and recoveries possible

“As I peak, we have 238 male and female suspects; 184 apprehended for breaking and looting government, private properties and corporate warehouses, while 54 others were arrested for violating the curfew imposed by the state government,’’ he said.

The commissioner said the suspects would soon be arraigned.

Adeyanju called on Adamawa people to report any suspicious person or hoodlums at the nearest Police station.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums attacked and looted properties at the Nigeria Customs Service warehouse, at the Federal Road Safety Corps Park, at the Primary Healthcare Development Agency and also at NEMA offices.

Other places attacked were the COVID-19 isolation centre, the North East Commodity Association’s warehouse and other warehouses at Demsawo, Nyako Quarters, Upper Benue and the Red Cross office, all in Yola. NAN)